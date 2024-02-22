Fake pastor and pervert BISHOP JOHANNA defends himself after he was captured on camera touching a woman inappropriately – Why is DCI sleeping on the Job?

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A fake pastor who was captured on camera touching a woman inappropriately has defended his actions.

In a video that has since gone viral, Bishop Johanna was seen touching a woman inappropriately under the guise of praying and exorcising an alleged demon, which left many Kenyans with a bad taste in their mouths.

Despite heavy criticism from Kenyans, the dirty and uncouth Bishop has come out to defend his behavior.

The pervert clarified that the incident captured in the video was not an isolated event but rather a form of deliverance, aimed at helping the woman overcome marital challenges.

According to Bishop Johanna, the congregant had sought his divine intervention due to marital strife.

“I do a lot of deliverance to my followers,” Bishop Johana said.

“You do not do deliverance for someone with stomach problems by applying oil on the head. You have to apply the anointing oil where the pain is.”

It is not clear why the police have not arrested this pervert in the name of Bishop before he takes advantage of other gullible women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST