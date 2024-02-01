What RUTO wants, RUTO gets – See what he has done to revive his failed Housing Levy?

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – President William Ruto may actually have his way over the suspended Housing Levy after all if National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s move is anything to go by.
This is after he filed an appeal at the
Supreme Court, challenging the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal which
upheld the High Court ruling, temporarily halting the collection of the Housing
Levy.
The move comes days after Ruto vowed to appeal
the court decisions that slapped injunctions on the collection of the Housing
Levy and deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti.
"Nairobi Court of Appeal Civil
Application No. E577 of 2023 (the "Appellants"), being dissatisfied
with the decision of the Court of Appeal (Hon. L. Achode, Hon. J. Mativo &
Hon. M. Gachoka (CIA), JJ. A) delivered at Nairobi 26th January 2024, intend to
appeal to the Supreme Court of Kenya against the whole of the said Ruling,”
read part of the appeal notice.
While delivering their ruling, the three-judge
Appellate bench consisting of Justices Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Mwaniki
Gachoka ordered the government to stop collecting the levy as initially ordered
by the High Court, citing public interest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
