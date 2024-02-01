Watch another video of activist BONIFACE MWANGI confronting serial fraudster CLIVE WAFUKO within the court premises after he conned him Ksh 1 Million - Blows were almost exchanged.





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Activist Boniface Mwangi almost got into a physical fight with serial fraudster Clive Wafuko within the court premises, when he appeared for a case where he is accused of defrauding the activist Ksh 1 Million.

Mwangi gave Clive a deposit of Ksh 1 Million to dig him a borehole two years ago but he disappeared after receiving the money.

The suspect has several cases in court involving the same scheme.

Mwangi was filmed confronting the fraud suspect as he left the court.

They almost exchanged blows during the altercation.

The fraud suspect walks around with a bodyguard to protect him from the many victims that he has conned.

Watch a video of the scuffle.

