WETANGULA proves once again that RUTO has captured Parliament even as he continues to deny as he does the unimaginable – Look! RAILA was right

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has vindicated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on his claims that President William Ruto has captured Parliament.
This is after he moved to shield Ruto’s CSs from answering
tough questions from MPs as Parliament resumed its sittings yesterday.
In a statement, Wetangula revealed that cabinet secretaries
would be spared from answering questions raised by parliamentarians before the
House went on holiday break.
Wetangula explained that per the standing orders,
certain business that was not dispensed with at the end of the second
session was now deemed lapsed.
The National Assembly Speaker remarked that the standing
orders applied to all motions, statements, questions, and some bills presented
before the House.
“I am aware that at the end of the second session, 281
questions were sent to Cabinet Secretaries, where 15 questions were responded
to leaving 156 awaiting response from respective CSs,” Wetangula stated.
“All other questions that had not been transmitted to CSs,
constitutional commissions and independent offices have lapsed.”
While the CSs will not answer questions raised by MPs but
not submitted to their desks before the break, they will still have to answer
the questions relayed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah
before the break on the floor of the house.
The Speaker urged MPs who had transmitted the questions to
contact Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to have the responses
fast-tracked.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments