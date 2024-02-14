RAILA desperately wants a job as he gives MPs an ultimatum to pass NADCO report before the end of this week – Look!

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga cannot wait for the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report to be implemented so he can assume the Office of the Official Opposition Leader.

Speaking in Kongowea Market, Mombasa County yesterday, Raila told Parliament to debate and adopt the NADCO report by the end of the week

According to Raila, the NADCO report should also be passed quickly to allow the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"Today, the NADCO report is being presented in parliament. I want that report to be approved this week so that we can start the process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” Raila stated.

He noted that the report states that he should agree with President William Ruto who will be the chairperson and commissioners of IEBC.

“The report states that Ruto and I agree on who will be the chairperson and who will be members of the IEBC commission,” Raila added.

The National Assembly and Senate resumed sittings on Tuesday after a two-month-long recess.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday mentioned that the NADCO report will be Parliament’s first agenda.

He noted that MPs will unpack the NADCO report and sieve issues that require secondary legislation including the IEBC and the establishment of the offices of the prime minister and office of the official opposition.

“The report will be debated in both houses, once it is done, I expect the house leadership to tease out issues that require legislation either through acts of parliament or through a constitutional amendment and engage on the drafts that are necessary,” said Wetang’ula.

