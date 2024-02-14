RAILA desperately wants a job as he gives MPs an ultimatum to pass NADCO report before the end of this week – Look!

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga cannot wait for the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report to be implemented so he can assume the Office of the Official Opposition Leader.
Speaking in Kongowea Market, Mombasa County yesterday, Raila
told Parliament to debate and adopt the NADCO report by the end of the week
According to Raila, the NADCO report should also be passed
quickly to allow the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission (IEBC).
"Today, the NADCO report is being presented in
parliament. I want that report to be approved this week so that we can start
the process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission (IEBC),” Raila stated.
He noted that the report states that he should agree with
President William Ruto who will be the chairperson and commissioners of IEBC.
“The report states that Ruto and I agree on who will be the
chairperson and who will be members of the IEBC commission,” Raila added.
The National Assembly and Senate resumed sittings on Tuesday
after a two-month-long recess.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday
mentioned that the NADCO report will be Parliament’s first agenda.
He noted that MPs will unpack the NADCO report and sieve
issues that require secondary legislation including the IEBC and the
establishment of the offices of the prime minister and office of the official
opposition.
“The report will be debated in both houses, once it is done,
I expect the house leadership to tease out issues that require legislation
either through acts of parliament or through a constitutional amendment and
engage on the drafts that are necessary,” said Wetang’ula.
