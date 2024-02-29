WETANGULA orders probe of LGBTQ promotion claims and mistreatment of MUSLIM students at Daystar University.

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has ordered a probe into the alleged reports of promotion of LGBTQ activities and mistreatment of Muslim students at Daystar University.
Speaking on the floor
of the House on Wednesday, Wetangula said he has received reports of gays and lesbians at
the institution and also forcing Muslim students to attend the Chapel contrary
to their rights to freedom of religion.
The Speaker directed the
Education Committee led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly to conduct the inquiry and
report back within the next 14 days.
Wetangula also told Education
Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, who was in parliament to respond to members’
questions, to deploy his team for a fact-finding mission to Daystar University
to establish the truth on the matter.
“Go and find out these allegations. I’ll direct the Clerk to avail you of the Hansard report of what Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has said.
"You will be at liberty to also call the member
and discuss with him and appear before the committee of education,” Wetangula
ruled.
Ali had raised the question over
the alleged malpractices at the university following complaints about the
alleged practice of withholding marks from Muslim students who fail to attend
mass at the University chapel.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
