WETANGULA orders probe of LGBTQ promotion claims and mistreatment of MUSLIM students at Daystar University.

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has ordered a probe into the alleged reports of promotion of LGBTQ activities and mistreatment of Muslim students at Daystar University.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, Wetangula said he has received reports of gays and lesbians at the institution and also forcing Muslim students to attend the Chapel contrary to their rights to freedom of religion.

The Speaker directed the Education Committee led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly to conduct the inquiry and report back within the next 14 days.

Wetangula also told Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, who was in parliament to respond to members’ questions, to deploy his team for a fact-finding mission to Daystar University to establish the truth on the matter.

“Go and find out these allegations. I’ll direct the Clerk to avail you of the Hansard report of what Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has said.

"You will be at liberty to also call the member and discuss with him and appear before the committee of education,” Wetangula ruled.

Ali had raised the question over the alleged malpractices at the university following complaints about the alleged practice of withholding marks from Muslim students who fail to attend mass at the University chapel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.