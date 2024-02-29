Former WWE superstar, VIRGIL, dies at 61, weeks after suffering 'several strokes'



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Former WWE superstar, Virgil has died at the age of 61, weeks after it was widely reported that he suffered 'several strokes.'

Virgil, whose real name was Mike Jones, had been hospitalized and was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also had suffered two minor strokes, per WrestleZone.

“My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more,” Charles III posted on Facebook. “Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!”

Between 1986-1995, Jones was known in the WWE as the bodyguard for Ted DiBiase. Virgil eventually beat DiBiase for the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam 1991.

He was also known for teaming with Tito Santana, Sgt. Slaughter, Jim Duggan, and The Big Boss Man during his time on WWF. His last appearance was at the Royal Rumble in 1994.