DJ KHALED is slammed for making bodyguards carry him so that he wouldn’t ‘mess up’ unreleased Air Jordans (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – DJ Khaled is facing backlash for making two security guards carry him so that he wouldn’t “mess up” his Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
The music producer, 48, was slammed by fans after posting a
video of the security guards carrying him while promoting his upcoming album.
In the clip, Khaled opened up his car door, looked down at
the ground and then waved over his security personnel.
“I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty,” he said while
standing up. “Can I get everybody to help me?”
Two men came over to stand on either side to carry him as
they walk over the sand.
The pair guided Khaled from his luxury vehicle and into the
back of a pick-up truck, which took him to the beach-side stage.
“Thank you brothers, I appreciate it,” he said as they set
him down. “Can’t mess up the Js.”
Once he arrived at the concert space, the same guards also
lifted him out of the truck and once again carried him to the stage’s steps.
The “I’m The One” rapper is said to have gotten the J Balvin
x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” sneakers early as they aren’t supposed to drop until May
2024.
