WETANGULA explains why RAILA ODINGA cannot secure the AU job without President RUTO’s blessings – LOOK!

Raila is poised to take up the
role of chairperson of the AU Commission, with the term of the current chair,
Moussa Faki Mahamat, drawing to a close.
Addressing congregants at St.
Charles Lwanga Kapchepkoro Catholic Church in Sotik Constituency, Bomet County,
Wetang'ula noted that Africa will be in a safe pair of hands with Raila as
the AU chairman.
According to Wetang’ula, Raila’s
longstanding role in keeping governments in check as the opposition leader
gives him an edge over the rest.
However, he noted that for Raila
to make it as the AU chairman, he needs the blessings of President William Ruto
who has pledged to support him to the end.
"He has put every
government on its toes all his life, sasa anataka kuenda Addis Ababa
and he cannot get there without the blessing, support and sponsorship from the
government of the Republic of Kenya," he asserted.
"Na rais Ruto amesema kama
mwenzetu anataka hiyo kazi, si ya Raila, ni ya nchi ya Kenya na akienda huko
anaenda kufanyia wananchi wa Kenya. So acha haende Addis Ababa afanye kazi uko,
hii ya hapa sisi tuendeshe."
Raila announced his interest in
the job on February 15, 2024.
He said that after extensive
consultation with his associates, including former Nigerian President Olusegun
Obasanjo, who endorsed his candidacy, he felt prepared to serve the continent.
