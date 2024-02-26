WETANGULA explains why RAILA ODINGA cannot secure the AU job without President RUTO’s blessings – LOOK!





Monday, February 26, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has backed up Azimio Leader Raila Odinga's aspiration for the top position at the African Union (AU).

Raila is poised to take up the role of chairperson of the AU Commission, with the term of the current chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, drawing to a close.

Addressing congregants at St. Charles Lwanga Kapchepkoro Catholic Church in Sotik Constituency, Bomet County, Wetang'ula noted that Africa will be in a safe pair of hands with Raila as the AU chairman.

According to Wetang’ula, Raila’s longstanding role in keeping governments in check as the opposition leader gives him an edge over the rest.

However, he noted that for Raila to make it as the AU chairman, he needs the blessings of President William Ruto who has pledged to support him to the end.

"He has put every government on its toes all his life, sasa anataka kuenda Addis Ababa and he cannot get there without the blessing, support and sponsorship from the government of the Republic of Kenya," he asserted.

"Na rais Ruto amesema kama mwenzetu anataka hiyo kazi, si ya Raila, ni ya nchi ya Kenya na akienda huko anaenda kufanyia wananchi wa Kenya. So acha haende Addis Ababa afanye kazi uko, hii ya hapa sisi tuendeshe."

Raila announced his interest in the job on February 15, 2024.

He said that after extensive consultation with his associates, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who endorsed his candidacy, he felt prepared to serve the continent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST