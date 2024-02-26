If you are in the illicit brew business, just run for your dear life as tough-talking GACHAGUA vows to do the unthinkable this week – Look!



Monday, February 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the rollout of stringent measures to wipe out illicit brews and drugs once and for all from next week.

Speaking at Kapserton SDA Church in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, Gachagua said it would not be business as usual, as destructive drinks kill people and maim others, promising a tougher response to effectively deal with the vice.

According to Gachagua, President William Ruto’s Administration is working on tougher interventions that will wholly be implemented collectively by respective Government agencies from next week.

“I held a meeting this week with top Government officials and senior security officers and we have agreed on these measures which will be rolled out from next week," he stated.

Gachagua mentioned that the measures will be far-reaching, adding that the government will end the menace of illicit alcoholic drinks soon.

“We are determined to make our country safe from these killer drinks.

"We will make sure the manufacturers of these drinks will leave this country for good.

"We cannot allow Kenyans to be sold poison in the guise of alcoholic drinks,” remarked Gachagua.

Gachagua is expected to hold an Alcohol and Drug Abuse Conference in Mombasa to intensify the war against the menace in the coastal region.

He has already held similar meetings in Nyeri, Chuka, and Nakuru.

The announcement comes barely three weeks after more than ten people died in Kirinyaga County after consuming illicit brew.

The Kenyan DAILY POST