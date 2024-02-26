If you are in the illicit brew business, just run for your dear life as tough-talking GACHAGUA vows to do the unthinkable this week – Look!

Monday, February 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the rollout of stringent measures to wipe out illicit brews and drugs once and for all from next week.
Speaking at Kapserton SDA Church
in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, Gachagua said it would not be business as
usual, as destructive drinks kill people and maim others, promising a tougher
response to effectively deal with the vice.
According to Gachagua, President
William Ruto’s Administration is working on tougher interventions that will wholly
be implemented collectively by respective Government agencies from next
week.
“I held a meeting this week with
top Government officials and senior security officers and we have agreed on
these measures which will be rolled out from next week," he stated.
Gachagua mentioned that the
measures will be far-reaching, adding that the government will end the menace
of illicit alcoholic drinks soon.
“We are determined to make our country safe from these killer drinks.
"We will make sure the manufacturers of these drinks will leave this country for good.
"We cannot allow Kenyans to be
sold poison in the guise of alcoholic drinks,” remarked Gachagua.
Gachagua is expected to hold an
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Conference in Mombasa to intensify the war against the
menace in the coastal region.
He has already held similar
meetings in Nyeri, Chuka, and Nakuru.
The announcement comes barely
three weeks after more than ten people died in Kirinyaga County after consuming
illicit brew.
