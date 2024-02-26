Meet SHEM AKUKU, the 28-year-old man who hacked his 4 family members to death in Kisumu - He was arrested in a sugar plantation after ingesting poison.

Monday, February 26, 2024 - Police have arrested Shem Akuku, a 28-year-old man who killed four family members in Muhoroni on Saturday night.
The suspect
was arrested on Sunday evening in a sugar plantation in the area while frail
after he tried to take his own life by ingesting poison.
He told
police that he would die anytime and was rushed to Muhoroni sub-county Hospital
where he was admitted under watch.
Nyanza police
chief Patrick Tito said they will wait for his recovery for interrogation and
further action.
“We thank
residents who helped in the arrest of the suspect as we investigate the
incident,” he said.
Tito said
they are yet to establish the motive of the killings but hoped they will do so
soon.
The suspect
started the killing spree by hacking his pregnant wife and son to death on
Saturday at around 9PM.
He then lured
his 70-year-old uncle to come out of his house to intervene in an imaginary
fight between some family members.
He hacked him
on the head twice and killed him on the spot.
He is also said to have killed his 58-year-old aunt, who was the wife to
the deceased uncle, before disappearing into a nearby sugarcane plantation.
Relatives said he had no history of violence.
“He does not drink alcohol nor bhang, whatever that got to his head to
commit this heinous act stiff baffles me,” a relative said.
Below is a photo of the murder suspect.
