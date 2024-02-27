We will vote for RUTO in 2027 if RAILA ODINGA joins AU – Senior ODM members to reject KALONZO MUSYOKA

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - A senior member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated that the party will support President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027 if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joins the African Union.

Raila is expected to join the African Union as the chairperson of the continental body, and he has the backing of President William Ruto.

Commenting on Raila Odinga's departure to the African Union, Kileleshwa ward MCA Robert Alai stated that ODM supporters will overwhelmingly support Ruto's re-election if Jakom is not on the ballot.

Alai further stated that ODM supporters trust Ruto more than former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka

“Let me tell you with a lot of certainty. If Baba is not in the race in 2027 and given between Kalonzo and Ruto, ODM supporters would easily go for Ruto.

"ODM supporters would trust Ruto over Kalonzo ANY DAY.

"I know that Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru hate this more than anyone else but that's the truth.

"Anyway, naenda hivi nacome,” Robert Alai stated.

