Please kneel before President WILLIAM RUTO to get full AU support – CHERARGEI tells RAILA ODINGA

Speaking in Turbo on Sunday,
Cherargei asked the ODM leader to kneel before President William Ruto and
pledge his loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza government.
Apart from kneeling before the
president, Cherargei asked the former prime minister to apologise to Kenyans
for the anti-government protests where several people lost their lives.
According to Cherargei, the Kenya Kwanza administration will sell Raila's candidature.
"I just want Raila
Odinga to do three things"
“The first is to apologise to the
country over the violent demonstration that led to the loss of lives and
property. Secondly, he needs to pledge his loyalty to the government of
President William Ruto.
He should be loyal and in
support of the government because that seat is the government that will
campaign for him. So he should kneel before President Ruto and say he supports
the government," Cherargei said.
