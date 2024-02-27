Please kneel before President WILLIAM RUTO to get full AU support – CHERARGEI tells RAILA ODINGA





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to pledge his loyalty towards President William Ruto if he wants to garner full support in his bid to become the Chairperson of the African Union.

Speaking in Turbo on Sunday, Cherargei asked the ODM leader to kneel before President William Ruto and pledge his loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Apart from kneeling before the president, Cherargei asked the former prime minister to apologise to Kenyans for the anti-government protests where several people lost their lives.

According to Cherargei, the Kenya Kwanza administration will sell Raila's candidature.

"I just want Raila Odinga to do three things"

“The first is to apologise to the country over the violent demonstration that led to the loss of lives and property. Secondly, he needs to pledge his loyalty to the government of President William Ruto.

He should be loyal and in support of the government because that seat is the government that will campaign for him. So he should kneel before President Ruto and say he supports the government," Cherargei said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.