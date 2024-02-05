South African man allegedly kills his ex-girlfriend and their 3-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself

Monday, February 5, 2024 – A man identified as Kenny Govender, allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Saeedah Baderdien, and their 3-year-old daughter, Zara, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
According to KZN VIP Protection Services, the shooting took
place in Clayfield, Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, February 3, 2024
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda,
who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, February 4, said a man
allegedly shot the mother of his child and his child before turning the gun on
himself.
“Police responded to reports of a shooting on Pipeclay
Drive, and upon arrival, police found the body of a woman lying in a pool of
blood. It is reported that the suspect arrived at the scene and allegedly
called for the mother of the child. Reports further indicate that as the victim
approached the vehicle, she was met with a hail of bullets. The suspect is said
to have gotten out of his vehicle and continued shooting at her," said
Netshiunda.
Netshiunda further alleges that after fleeing from the
scene, the suspect went to his place of residence on Clayfield Drive, where he
allegedly shot and killed his child and later took his own life.
“A firearm suspected to have been the murder weapon was
found next to his body.” KZN VIP Protection Services, who attended the scene,
said family and community members were left traumatised," he said.
Saeedah leaves behind her two children.
