We want speedy investigations into KEVIN KIPTUM’s cause of death – Governor BII orders corrupt Kenya Police

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jonathan Bii, has asked police to carry out speedy investigations into what caused the accident that claimed the lives of athlete Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandese coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

Bii said Kiptum’s death was a great tragedy for the world and the public must be fully informed about what happened.

Governor Bii spoke after visiting the Eldoret Hospital morgue to view the bodies of the athlete and his coach.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kiptum and we are asking police to speed up investigations so that we can be told what caused the accident," said Bii.

He condoled with the family of the athlete and prayed to God to give them the strength to bear the loss.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba was also expected at the morgue to view the bodies after visiting the home of the athlete in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kiptum and the coach died when a car he was driving lost control and hit a tree along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road on Sunday night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST