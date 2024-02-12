USHER and longtime girlfriend JENNIFER GOICOECHEA obtain marriage license in Vegas



Monday, February 12, 2024 – American singer, Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea have sparked speculation that they will tie the knot in Las Vegas after obtaining a marriage license.

According to People, the Grammy winner, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, obtained a marriage license just days before the Super Bowl, in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday 8 February.

It is unclear whether the couple, who have been dating since 2019, have tied the knot, or whether they are waiting to exchange vows after the Super Bowl.

According to the outlet, which reviewed court records, the marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

The couple, who share two children, Sovereign Bo, three, and Sire Castrello, two, together, have known each other since at least 2016.

They made their relationship official in 2019 when they were spotted kissing at the Hollywood Bowl.

In addition to the two children he shares with Goicoechea, Usher is also the father to two other children from a previous relationship. The singer and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, share two sons: Usher “Cinco” V, 15, and Naviyd Ely, 14.