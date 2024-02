BURNA BOY throws shade at DAVIDO while tackling his fan



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Burna Boy has thrown shade at Davido while responding to one of Davido's fans.

After Nigeria's loss at the AFCON finals, an X user shared a video which Burna Boy replied to with a laughing emoji.

An X user with Davido's photo as his display picture then replied to Burna, writing: “Ode. Bottled 4 Grammys.”

And Burna Boy replied: “The actual joke is in your Display pic.”