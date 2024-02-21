Kenyans are not overtaxed! - Treasury PS CHRIS KIPTOO urges Kenyans to be patriotic and stop yapping about taxes



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo is hopeful that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will raise more revenue in the coming days.

According to him, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has 20 million registered pins but less than half of them are active.

“We think there is hope for us to raise revenue because there are many people not paying revenue. KRA has 20 million registered pins there are only 8.5 million that are active and even those 8.5 are not paying taxes,” Kiptoo said during the ongoing government retreat in Naivasha.

He further dispelled claims that Kenyans are overtaxed, adding that Kenyans just lack knowledge of taxation.

“It is more about education and awareness. We seem to have lost this story around taxation where people are saying we are overtaxed. I don’t think myself we are especially if you do comparisons with other countries,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that if it was easy for Kenyans to contribute to fundraisers very often then taxes should not be a problem.

“If Kenyans are paying harambee, especially where I come from, every weekend everybody is paying Harambee and is willing, so you don’t struggle.

"How come when it comes to paying taxes we are struggling, we need patriotism where everybody is paying taxes because it is good for us,” Kiptoo said

