Kenyans are not overtaxed! - Treasury PS CHRIS KIPTOO urges Kenyans to be patriotic and stop yapping about taxes

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo is hopeful that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will raise more revenue in the coming days.
According to him, the Kenya
Revenue Authority (KRA) has 20 million registered pins but less than half of
them are active.
“We think there is hope for us
to raise revenue because there are many people not paying revenue. KRA has 20
million registered pins there are only 8.5 million that are active and even
those 8.5 are not paying taxes,” Kiptoo said during the ongoing government
retreat in Naivasha.
He further dispelled claims that
Kenyans are overtaxed, adding that Kenyans just lack knowledge of taxation.
“It is more about education and
awareness. We seem to have lost this story around taxation where people are
saying we are overtaxed. I don’t think myself we are especially if you do
comparisons with other countries,” he said.
At the same time, he noted that
if it was easy for Kenyans to contribute to fundraisers very often then taxes
should not be a problem.
“If Kenyans are paying harambee, especially where I come from, every weekend everybody is paying Harambee and is willing, so you don’t struggle.
"How come when it comes to paying taxes we are
struggling, we need patriotism where everybody is paying taxes because it is
good for us,” Kiptoo said
