We knew Embakasi gas plant would explode - RUTO’s government refuses to take the blame as it justifies its action after the deadly gas explosion

Friday, February 2, 2024 – The Government of
President William Ruto, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority
(EPRA), has denied granting a license to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
storage and filling plant at the centre of the explosion incident at the Mradi
area in Embakasi on Thursday night.
In a statement, EPRA explained that it rejected three
applications for construction permits as the owners did not meet the criteria
for managing an LPG plant.
According to EPRA, the rejection was due to the proximity to
the residential areas stipulated in its regulations.
Here is the full statement:
At approximately 1130hrs on Thursday 1st February 2024,
an LPG explosion occurred at the Mradi area in Embakasi, Nairobi County.
We are saddened by the loss of life and injuries that
have occurred. As the sector regulator, the safety and well-being of the public
is our priority.
Regarding this incident, we wish to state the following:
Applications for construction permits for a Liquefied
Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage and filling plant at the site were received by EPRA
on 19th March 2023, 20th June 2023, and 31 July 2023. All applications were
rejected as they did not meet the set criteria for an LPG storage and filling
plant in that area.
The main reason for the rejection was the failure of the
designs to meet the safety distances stipulated in the Kenya Standard. EPRA
noted the high population density around the proposed site and the applicant
was requested to submit a Qualitative Risk Assessment clearly indicating the
radiation blast profiles in the unfortunate case of an explosion like the one that
happened yesterday.
The blast profiles are simulated using computer software
and indicate the effect of a typical blast in terms of heat radiation and
tremor/vibration and are useful in reviewing the safety of the surrounding
areas.
The applicant never provided the requested QRA resulting
in the rejection of the applications. Email correspondences providing reasons
for the rejection were sent to the applicant.
As the regulator, we have formulated short and
medium-term measures to ensure the safety of all LPG plants in the country is
guaranteed. This is through actions such as undertaking detailed technical
audits of all licensed LPG plants in the country to ensure high safety
integrity status in terms of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE).
Administrative actions are always taken to ensure that
operating licenses for all plants rated below the high safety integrity status
are revoked.
In addition, surveillance and enforcement actions are taken including demolishing illegal plants operating across the country and curbing malpractice in the sector.
