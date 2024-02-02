Nairobi County Speaker KEN NGONDI defends the proposed purchase of Sh 30 million 18-carat gold-plated mace - LOOK!

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Even after widespread condemnation over the decision by the Nairobi County Government to purchase a golden mace worth Sh 30 million, Nairobi county speaker, Ken Ngondi, has defended the move saying that is the minimum they can do as a county.

Speaking on Thursday, Ngondi said the amount was the lowest the mace could be sold at.

"My friend, I do not procure nor work in the procurement department but it is out of understanding and a lot of research that is the minimum we could go as a county.

"We don't have anything less than that," he said.

Nairobi County is planning to purchase a new 18-carat gold-plated mace worth Sh30 million.

The County Speaker said it contains a safe and comes with a secure room.

"It is just the other day when Nakuru County procured a mace worth Sh24 million."

Ngondi said the tender has already been advertised with the closing date set for February 12, 2024.

However, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai criticised the impending purchase.

The MCA questioned why the county was prioritising the mace at the expense of other urgent development matters.

"It’s wrong for the Nairobi City County Assembly to buy a new mace as if that’s the most urgent thing. There are many things which should be spent on. A mace shouldn’t be a priority," Alai said.

"I condemn this tender and call on Nairobians to resist this wanton wastage of funds."

