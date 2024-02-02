UDA Senator ALLAN CHESANG protests after RUTO forcefully evicted 100,000 residents to pave way for his controversial housing project

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Trans Nzoia Senator
Allan Chesang is up in arms against President William Ruto after he evicted his
residents to pave the way for his controversial housing project.
Thousands of
Trans Nzoia County residents are counting losses after their homes were
demolished on Friday to pave the way for the housing project.
According to
the UDA Senator, the demolitions, which were carried out under the supervision
of the police, left a trail of destruction rendering over 100,000 people
homeless.
While
commenting on the matter, the youthful senator faulted both the County and
National governments for not providing alternative land for the affected
people.
He argued
the government should have prioritised compensating the victims before
forcefully evicting them.
To repair
the damage, he advised the government to enter into a deal with the residents
who were willing to negotiate as the demolition of properties, posed a
potential crisis and displacement for his people.
“I want to
plead with the government on behalf of Trans-Nzoia people living in government
land.
"It is
painful that the government that the people of Trans Nzoia County voted in are
chasing them from their land. These are people that bought land from other
people," grieved Senator Allan Chesang.
"The
government has brought an army that has never been seen in this area.
"These
soldiers are marking the beacons and chasing away the residents. It is against
my wish," Chesang lamented.
Social
amenities such as schools and hospitals were among the structures that were
affected by the demolitions. Chesang highlighted that the Cherangani Level
4 hospital which was serving thousands of residents was also brought
down.
He thus
urged Ruto to revisit his directive, visit the area, and listen to the
genuine concerns of the affected population.
"Families
have laid their loved ones to rest on this land. The notion of exhuming bodies
is both distressing and morally challenging.
"I urge
His Excellency to consider the precedents set by other governments, avoiding
the drastic step of demolishing properties," he pleaded.
