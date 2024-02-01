Watch the dramatic moment activist BONIFACE MWANGI confronted serial fraudster CLIVE WAFUKO in court for conning him Ksh 1 Million - The notorious con comes to court with a bodyguard (VIDEO).

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, caused drama in court after he confronted serial fraudster, Clive Wafuko, who poses as a businessman.

Mwangi sought the services of Clive two years ago to dig him a borehole, only to lose his hard-earned money.

He has been pursuing the case for two years.

Mwangi lamented that the suspected fraudster has a warrant of arrest but he has never been arrested.

“This man stole Ksh 1 Million from me. Why has he not been arrested yet he has a warrant of arrest,” Mwangi posed as he confronted him in court in front of the magistrate.

Clive’s bodyguard was forced to intervene and rescue him before things got ugly.

“Clive Wafuko conned me Ksh 1 million, after complaining and posting about him for 2 years, he was finally arrested.

"I told him l will be the last person he will ever con.

"He fears me so much that he comes to court with a bouncer.

"If you come across him, just know he is a thief,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter account and shared a video confronting him.

Clive Wafuko is a serial fraudster. He was charged in 2016 for obtaining money using false pretenses. Last year he was charged for conning a Mr Sankok Sh1.1 million shillings. @Kenyajudiciary have been accused of going easy on repeat offenders, let’s see what happens in my case. pic.twitter.com/bmjb1AzmQt — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) February 1, 2024

