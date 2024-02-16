See how RUTO’s lieutenants are celebrating after RAILA ODINGA ‘retired’ from politics to contest for the AUC position



Friday, February 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has technically retired from Kenyan politics following his announcement on Thursday that he will contest for the African Union chairperson position.

Raila, 79, said he is ready to succeed Mousa Faki, who is expected to retire in August.

If Raila Odinga succeeds in replacing Faki, he will be required to cease being active in Kenya's politics to allow him to focus on matters affecting the entire continent.

Raila Odinga's move to announce that he will contest for the top job has excited President William Ruto’s sycophants, led by former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga.

In a post on X, Omanga said Raila Odinga is overqualified for the job and has a lot of experience in handling African affairs.

“A man who ticks all the boxes. We enthusiastically look forward to @RailaOdingabecoming the AU Commission Chairperson.

"There has never been a better candidate for this job than Jakom,” Omanga wrote.

