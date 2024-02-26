Watch the moment BENNY HINN pushed Pastor EZEKIEL after he refused to fall down at the hyped ‘miracle crusade’ hosted at Nyayo Stadium! EH! EH! (VIDEO).





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Renowned Kenyan preacher Pastor Ezekiel Odero was among the prominent pastors who attended the much-hyped crusade hosted by American televangelist, Benny Hinn, at the Nyayo Stadium.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows preachers falling down as Benny Hinn was performing his alleged miracles.

However, Pastor Ezekiel did not fall down, prompting Benny Hinn to push him.

Gabriel Oguda shared the video on his X platform and hilariously captioned it “Pastor Ezekiel refused to join other fair-weather pastors in the fake fall down, so Benny Hinn had to ensure he gets down by force by fire. Tears in my eyes,”.

Watch it below.

Pastor Ezekiel refused to join other fair-weather pastors in the fake fall down, so Benny Hinn had to ensure he gets down by force by fire. Tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/2QFlj9VvuS — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) February 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.