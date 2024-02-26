My grandfather was part of the training - Former Tusker Project Fame singer PATRICIA KIHORO exposes BENNY HINN for faking miracles





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Multi-talented Kenyan singer and actress, Patricia Kihoro, has left Kenyans talking after a tweet of her exposing popular American televangelist Benny Hinn as a fake preacher surfaced.

In the tweet that was posted in 2012, Patricia claimed that when Benny Hinn visited Kenya for the first time in 2000, her grandfather was part of the training on how to act as a cripple and be healed.

The training was in preparation for a “miracle” crusade that Benny Hinn hosted at Uhuru Park.

“He was part of the training. How to act as a cripple and be healed,” she tweeted.

Benny Hinn’s alleged miracles are shrouded in controversies, despite his popularity across the globe.

He has been accused of hiring people to stage the miracles.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.