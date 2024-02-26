Notorious Kikuyu man who conned an American national over Ksh 63 Million arrested at JKIA trying to escape to Tanzania after engaging detectives in cat and mouse games for over a year (PHOTO).

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Jackson Karungo Kahora, the prime suspect in a 52kg gold scam deal in which an American national was defrauded $434,100 a year ago has been arraigned following his arrest at the Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport last Friday, February 23, 2024.
He was on the run to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
His arrest and subsequent arraignment followed a stop order
placed against him by the Operations Support Unit detectives who have been
pursuing the case in which two of his accomplices were arrested earlier and
charged.
The suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit a
felony, obtaining money by false pretences, and two counts of uttering a false
document.
He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted Sh
600,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments