Watch the instant miracles that BENNY HINN claimed he performed at Nyayo Stadium - Is this real or stage-managed? (VIDEO).

A video of the
popular televangelist reportedly performing instant miracles during the crusade
has emerged.
In the video,
Hinn is seen claiming that a man who was deaf for years had been healed.
“He was deaf but God opened his right
ear,” he says as music
plays in the background.
He further
parades a woman whose tumor miraculously disappeared after he prayed for her.
He also claimed
that he healed a woman who had stage 4 cancer and another crippled woman who
had been involved in an accident.
A social media
user shared a video of the visiting televangelist performing the alleged
miracles and wondered why he couldn’t go to Kenyatta National Hospital or the
Nairobi Hospital and heal the sick if at all his miracles were real.
“Benny Hinn can perform miracles and heal the sick at Nyayo
Stadium, but healing only 1 at Kenyatta National Hospital or Nairobi hospital
is where he draws the line,’’ wrote the X user.
Kenyan gospel musician Reuben Kigame happens to be among Hinn’s top
critics.
On his Facebook page, Kigame alleged that the preacher's sermons are not based on the Bible.
Benny Hinn doing "miracles" at Nyayo Stadium.— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) February 25, 2024
Hii ni maajabu. 😄 pic.twitter.com/AHHvYA3wcd
