Nairobi County Officials escape death by a whisker after being attacked by goons while inspecting a property being developed on a grabbed public land (PHOTOs).





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Officials from the Nairobi County enforcement team were accosted by goons and attacked in South C, where they had gone to inspect a property being developed on a grabbed public land.

The officials were rescued and taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai condemned the brutal attack and linked rogue officials in the county government to the land-grabbing spree currently being witnessed in Nairobi.

See photos.













