I am not leaving my husband - Pastor KIENGEI’s wife declares amidst rumours that he even sleeps in the house of one of his wealthy female congregants (VIDEO).

Monday, February 26, 2024 - Pastor Kiengei’s wife, Joy Ngaru, has broken silence after word got out that she was contemplating leaving him after she found out that he was having an affair with one of his wealthy congregants, identified as Dama, a city businesswoman and the CEO of Dama Mobile Spares.

Speaking on Sunday at JCM Church that her husband runs along Ruiru bypass, Joy said she has no plans of leaving Kiengei.

“Those who are waiting for me and Ben to separate, that will never happen.

"First, I love my husband and second, I am a church elder.

"Don't play with my anointing because my prayers can work very fast and effectively,” she said.

Joy also explained the reason why she doesn’t attend church at times.

According to her, she has a young child to take care of, and also, her househelp has off days, prompting her to take over when the househelp goes to rest.

“When you see me miss some church services, just know that I have a young child to take care of. My househelp also has off days,” she added.

Her remarks come amidst rumours that their marriage is troubled.

It was alleged that Kiengei has been camping at the house of the wealthy female congregant that he is reportedly having an affair with.

It was also alleged that they are frequently spotted booking hotel rooms.

Listen to a video of Kiengei’s wife clearing the air on rumours about their marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.