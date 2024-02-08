AKOTHEE claims her life is in danger - See what happened to her, forcing her to run for her dear life! Who wants her dead?

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has expressed concerns for her safety after being threatened by unidentified politicians in Migori County, where she was born and raised.

She released a statement on her socials claiming that she feared potential harm orchestrated by certain political figures.

“My life is in danger in Migori County and I never expected this threat.

"If Migori politicians intend to end my life, I urge them not to use thugs for their nefarious purposes; instead, they should just shoot me, I am an easy target,” she wrote.

She was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants at the Migori County Chief Finance Office and the matter is currently under investigation.

“This morning I had a revelation from God which I will share with you later as investigations continue, I am currently at the police station after being assaulted by thugs at the Migori County Chief Finance Office,” she claimed.

She narrowly escaped the potential attack through the back exit, only to be pursued by the assailants.

“These thugs gathered outside the door, anticipating my exit, but luckily I left through the back door and they followed me to the gate.

"Alarmingly, district reinforcements arrived and instead of intervening, they jovially chatted with the attackers and threatened me with harm,” she said.

Akothee reported the matter to the authorities and was escorted out of Migori by the police.

Last year in November, Akothee suggested that she had beef with a senior politician in Migori, fuelled by speculation that she will be seeking the Woman Representative seat in the 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.