I spend 2 nights a week in DANIEL's room and 2 nights in TY's room - Woman who lives with husband and boyfriend in same house reveals benefits of polyamory

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – A woman has revealed she lives happily with two partners, her husband and her boyfriend.
Jennifer Martin (center) has just bought a home with her
boyfriend Ty (left) and her husband Daniel (right). The trio had been renting
together for four years.
According to Jennifer Martin, she and her husband, Daniel,
were struggling to pay rent until they welcomed an unlikely new tenant into
their home, her boyfriend, Ty.
She said her unorthodox living situation has been a
financial blessing amid soaring inflation, given that there are now three
working adults to split costs.
“Daniel and I definitely
struggled financially before Ty moved in,” Martin who hails from Virginia, USA—
told the NY Post.
“Housing was particularly bad
in this area.”
Jennifer, 35, and Daniel, 36, married back in 2008 and
quickly welcomed two children together.
In 2015, the couple decided to open up their marriage and
try polyamory.
Just before the COVID pandemic, Jennifer and Daniel decided to welcome Ty aged 33 into their home, where he would help split the rent. The trio pays $1,537 a month, with Ty forking out $700 for his share.
She also revealed that together with her husband they pay
for groceries, while Ty covers the cost of utilities and Wi-Fi. He’s also
become close with Jennifer and Daniel’s kids and occasionally pays for their
expenses.
Jennifer currently works as a freelance editor, Daniel is a
private school teacher and Ty is a bank manager. Combined, they make an annual
income of about $155,000 and have even been able to save for a home together.
In December last year, the trio snapped up a four-bed,
three-bath home for $325,000.
“I definitely don’t think we
would have been able to buy a house without Ty,” Jennifer told The Post.
“I don’t know almost anyone
my own age in Richmond who owns a home, and of those that did, they were in
their mid or late 30s before they did.
The financial situation seems sad and desperate for a lot of
the millennials I know, especially since student loan payments came back.”
In their current home, Jennifer spends two nights every week
in Daniel’s bedroom and two nights in Ty’s bedroom — a practice she says she
will continue when they all move into their recently purchased property next
month.
“I know other polyamorous people who believe each poly person should have their own bedroom but since we have kids, that extra space is a luxury,” Jennifer stated.
“Instead, I switch beds
between Ty’s room and Daniel’s room every two nights, and I have a basket that
I carry from room to room with my nighttime essentials like my face wash, night
cream, night guard and the book I’m reading … I try to make it as fair as
possible for sleeping arrangements between Ty and Daniel.”
Jennifer explained that both Ty and Daniel are also seeing
other people.
“Daniel has a serious
nonbinary partner he sees once a week, while Ty has a long-distance partner in
Pittsburgh and occasionally hooks up and dates other people locally,” Jenifer
said. “I have two more casual relationships as well, with a woman and a man who
both also date each other.”
“We’re really happy, we get
along great, and my kids are thriving with three partners,” Jennifer told The
Post, adding that it’s been a boon to more than just her bank account.
Jennifer was raised in a conservative evangelical family and says she is opting to raise her two children with a more tolerant mindset.
“It’s possible to have
multiple successful relationships when you have a solid foundation, great
communication skills and surround yourself with good people who generally have
their s–t together,” Jennifer explained.
“Polyamory is becoming more
common, and it’s not going away any time soon, so I think critics should get
over it and go ahead and get used to the idea.”
