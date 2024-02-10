War on Drugs: Woman arrested with heroin at Nyayo Estate as detectives nab drug traffickers transporting bhang hidden in a truck’s roof cabin along Garissa - Thika Road (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Detectives have seized 132 bales of bhang after a truck ferrying them was intercepted along Garissa-Thika Road at the Kyanunda area of Mwingi.

The interception and subsequent recovery also saw two male suspects arrested, Daniel Yohana and Ismail Wako being the driver and co-driver respectively.

In the intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint operation team, a KAT 198H Isuzu truck was searched where an initial 28 bales were found on the roof cabin of the vehicle before it was escorted to DCI HQRS for further processing by the Anti-Narcotics detectives.

A thorough search revealed that the vehicle had a false bottom reinforced with strong bolts and rails, where 104 bales had been stashed.

To reduce chances of suspicion, the vehicle carried 31 mattresses which the driver claimed to have been delivering to waiting customers.

The suspects have since been placed at Muthaiga Police Station and the exhibits secured awaiting weighing and sampling.

In an earlier operation at Fedha Estate within Embakasi, Nairobi, a 51-year-old woman and her youthful male associate were arrested, after sachets of heroin weighing 650g were found in their house.

Mary Adhiambo Opollo and Charles Kimani Wanjiku, 24 were ambushed at Fedha Heights apartment following a tip-off on their drug trafficking deals, before they were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station pending processing and arraignment.

Both operations were conducted jointly by the DCI's Anti-Narcotics and Operations Support Units.





































