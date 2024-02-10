War on Drugs: Woman arrested with heroin at Nyayo Estate as detectives nab drug traffickers transporting bhang hidden in a truck’s roof cabin along Garissa - Thika Road (PHOTOs).

Saturday,
February 10, 2024 -
Detectives have seized 132 bales of bhang after a truck ferrying them was
intercepted along Garissa-Thika Road at the Kyanunda area of Mwingi.
The interception and
subsequent recovery also saw two male suspects arrested, Daniel Yohana and
Ismail Wako being the driver and co-driver respectively.
In the
intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint operation team, a KAT 198H
Isuzu truck was searched where an initial 28 bales were found on the roof cabin
of the vehicle before it was escorted to DCI HQRS for further processing by
the Anti-Narcotics detectives.
A thorough search
revealed that the vehicle had a false bottom reinforced with strong bolts and
rails, where 104 bales had been stashed.
To reduce chances of
suspicion, the vehicle carried 31 mattresses which the driver claimed to have
been delivering to waiting customers.
The suspects have
since been placed at Muthaiga Police Station and the exhibits secured awaiting
weighing and sampling.
In an earlier
operation at Fedha Estate within Embakasi, Nairobi, a 51-year-old woman and her
youthful male associate were arrested, after sachets of heroin weighing 650g
were found in their house.
Mary Adhiambo Opollo
and Charles Kimani Wanjiku, 24 were ambushed at Fedha Heights apartment
following a tip-off on their drug trafficking deals, before they were escorted
to Muthaiga Police Station pending processing and arraignment.
Both operations were
conducted jointly by the DCI's Anti-Narcotics and Operations Support Units.
The
