Circus in RUTO’s government as an empty shell of PRADO is auctioned for Sh10 million - Where is moribund EACC?





Saturday, February 10,2024 - A section of Kenyan businessmen have expressed frustrations after failing to secure government vehicles over the bidding prices during an auction held on Wednesday, February 7.

In the video that has since gone viral, the motorists flocked to the yard in Nairobi to purchase the vehicles of their interest but were perturbed after noticing a pattern in the conduct of the auctioning process.

The concerned bidders raised doubts about the bidding process, with some suggesting that the value was inflated by up to 20 times the usual amount.

For instance, a faulty Toyota Prado that was reserved for Sh500,000 in the first lot was auctioned for Sh10 million despite having mechanical issues.

Another Prado TX that was reserved for people with disabilities at a price tag of Sh830,000, was eventually sold for Sh8 million.

Suspecting that the auctioneer may be playing politics, the attendees ordered the bidders to instantly pay the amount to prove credibility.

The crowd suspected that a specific group was used as proxies to bid for the vehicles at exorbitant prices.

They called for the inclusion of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) representatives to man the auctioning process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST