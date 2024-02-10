Circus in RUTO’s government as an empty shell of PRADO is auctioned for Sh10 million - Where is moribund EACC?

In the video that has since gone viral, the
motorists flocked to the yard in Nairobi to purchase the vehicles of their
interest but were perturbed after noticing a pattern in the conduct
of the auctioning process.
The concerned bidders raised doubts about the bidding process, with some suggesting that the value was inflated by up to 20 times the usual amount.
For instance, a faulty Toyota Prado that was
reserved for Sh500,000 in the first lot was auctioned for Sh10 million despite
having mechanical issues.
Another Prado TX that was reserved for people
with disabilities at a price tag of Sh830,000, was eventually sold for Sh8
million.
Suspecting that the auctioneer may be playing
politics, the attendees ordered the bidders to instantly pay the amount to
prove credibility.
The crowd suspected that a specific group was
used as proxies to bid for the vehicles at exorbitant prices.
They called for the inclusion of Ethics and
Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) representatives to man the auctioning
process.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments