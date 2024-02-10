ADAN DUALE’s brother who has been appointed Kenya Railways Board Chairman was filmed grabbing someone’s property in broad-daylight - Is RUTO’s regime a criminal enterprise? (VIDEO).

In a Gazette Notice issued on Friday, Abdi will serve for three years beginning
February 9, 2024.
It is now emerging
that Duale’s brother is a notorious land grabber.
Last year, former Fafi
MP, Abdikarim Osman, exposed him after he tried to grab his property.
He invaded his
property while armed and tried to evict him.
He threatened to shoot
the guard who was manning the property as police watched.
The former MP shared
the video on his X account and cried for justice.
He said Duale’s
brother was disobeying a court order as he desperately tried to grab his
property.
“Adan 'Lugey' Bare Duale - a younger brother of Defence CS @HonAdenDuale brazenly threatened to shoot the guard at my premises.
"The house was leased to me by Kenya Railways, but the
latter has been trying to evict me in contravention of the lease agreement and
a court order. Duale intends to grab the land,” he wrote.
