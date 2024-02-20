Want serious money while seated comfortably at home? Just ‘Finya Computer Upate Dollars’ as RUTO launches the campaign for hustlers

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – President William Ruto has launched a campaign where hustlers will get dollars without much hassle

Through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Ruto’s government launched a digital training programme for youth dubbed “Finya Computer Upate Dollar Campaign”.

Based on a poster announcing the training programme, registration for the four-day campaign has commenced, and Kenyan youth are urged to apply.

The free training program is expected to train Kenyans on three skills namely: Data Entry, Digital Marketing, and Virtual Assistance for the basic modules.

In the advanced modules, the program will encompass training on AI for graphic design.

Based on the eligibility requirements, an applicant has to be a Kenyan citizen, aged 18-35 years, and proficient in computer skills to apply for the programme

The training is expected to kick off on March 4th and run until March 8th, with sessions scheduled from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day.

According to the State Department of Labour and Social Protection, the program is aimed at serving as a gateway for Kenyans to earn an income and access freelancing and gig economy opportunities.

“The objective of the programme is to equip young people with the requisite knowledge, skills, and attitudes for digital/online work to enable them to access decent work and earn an income from the Gig & Freelancing Economy,” read the poster in part.

“Finya Computer Upate Dollar Campaign” is a term that was coined from the president’s speech where he noted that youths in Kenya needed to take up online working opportunities.

Additionally, this is in line with the President’s push for digitisation and promotion of remote working, where it was announced that digital working hubs will be opened in each ward across the country.

Further, the President narrated the successes of remote working in Germany during a visit, where he talked about Brian, a Kenyan who worked with a German company while he was based in his village in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST