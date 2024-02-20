Stop blaming UHURU for your failures; consult him on development matters instead – KIONI now tells RUTO and GACHAGUA



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has castigated President William Ruto's administration for not consulting former President Uhuru Kenyatta on development matters and instead opting to blame him for the country's woes.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni accused President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of using Uhuru as a bogeyman, blaming him for every failure of the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, he warned the Kenya Kwanza brigade that Kenyans are wiser and can see through their lies.

"Being a Kenyan, Uhuru has opportunities to interact with the public and he can tell when things are bad because Kenyans are complaining.

"Him being there before, he can quickly tell what they're doing wrong. But since they don't want to consult, they'd rather cast blame, that's why he stated that we should not focus on the rearview mirror," Kioni stated.

"Kenyans are now very keen to see what former President Uhuru did, how he did it, and where the country was going. If you look at the current situation, it's as if we hit a reverse gear."

At the same time, the former legislator reiterated that talks are underway to rejuvenate the Jubilee party in readiness for the 2027 General Election.

"Yes, we will create Jubilee mashinani to cater to those at the grassroots level, especially Mt Kenya.

"I want to do everything possible to make sure Jubilee is available for the youth.

"We want young people who can articulate issues without insulting people."

He confirmed that the party would convene a meeting this Saturday to counter the influence of Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) counterpart Kanini Kega, who were accused of attempting to take over the party.

