Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI now believes RAILA will not be elected AU Chairman – See what AU did that will make it difficult for BABA? RUTO in the mix

Speaking during an interview, Omari cited potential
obstacles, stemming from the involvement of President William Ruto in the AU
election process.
“It is unfortunate for Kenyans that Raila Odinga will not get the AU seat.
"If the AU wanted Raila to get that seat, they could not have
appointed President William Ruto to be the person to preside over the elections
of the AU Commission,” Omari stated.
The lawyer claimed that by Ruto playing the role of
‘Chebukati’ in the AU elections, he will have a conflict of interest from
the perspective of other African countries.
This comes even as Raila’s candidacy has received backing
from various quarters.
Through spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the Kenyan government affirmed its full support for Odinga’s bid, emphasizing the importance of
rallying behind a fellow Kenyan for the AU position.
Furthermore, key figures within the Azimio coalition,
including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and others, have thrown their weight
behind Odinga’s candidacy.
