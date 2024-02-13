Wanaume, ‘limeni mashamba’ kabisa – GACHAGUA tells Luhyas to intermarry and have many children





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged residents of Trans Nzoia to intermarry and have as many children as possible.

Speaking at St Andrew Kaggwa Catholic in Trans Nzoia County, Gachagua urged the visibly able-bodied men to put their tools to work, intermarry, and ensure they sire many children.

According to the DP, intermarrying and over-reproduction among couples would help cure the tribalism problem Kenya has been grappling with for years.

"You should continue co-existing. Let's intermarry and give birth to many children and continue staying together.

"Let us continue mingling. God will provide what we will feed our children with," he stated amid cheers.

In light of the council, Gachagua assured the Trans Nzoia residents that the national government would provide services as well as enhance security for the growing populace.

The deputy president took the opportunity to rally the residents behind President William Ruto and his administration.

Having made it his clarion call, Gachagua stated that the government would accommodate all who would wish to ditch the opposition to support the regime.

