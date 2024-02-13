Wanaume, ‘limeni mashamba’ kabisa – GACHAGUA tells Luhyas to intermarry and have many children

Speaking at St Andrew Kaggwa Catholic in Trans
Nzoia County, Gachagua urged the visibly able-bodied men to put their tools to
work, intermarry, and ensure they sire many children.
According to the DP, intermarrying and
over-reproduction among couples would help cure the tribalism problem Kenya has
been grappling with for years.
"You should continue co-existing. Let's intermarry and give birth to many children and continue staying together.
"Let
us continue mingling. God will provide what we will feed our children
with," he stated amid cheers.
In light of the council, Gachagua assured the
Trans Nzoia residents that the national government would provide services as
well as enhance security for the growing populace.
The deputy president took the opportunity to
rally the residents behind President William Ruto and his administration.
Having made it his clarion call, Gachagua
stated that the government would accommodate all who would wish to ditch the
opposition to support the regime.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments