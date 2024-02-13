DENNIS ITUMBI in shock as DPP moves to have JACQUE MARIBE rearrested over the murder of MONICA KIMANI days after tasting freedom – She is as guilty as JOWIE





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – It appears the late businesswoman Monica Kimani may never rest in peace until all those involved in her cold-blooded murder are brought to book.

Last week, the High Court found Joseph Irungu alias Jowie guilty in the murder of Monica Kimani but surprisingly set his accomplice Jacque Maribe free.

However, the Office of the Directorate Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has moved to challenge the ruling, saying Maribe was as guilty as Jowie.

The ODPP filed a notice of appeal against the High Court judgment that acquitted Jacque Maribe in the murder of Monica Kimani.

ODPP stated in the notice that it was dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision to free the former Citizen TV news anchor.

“Take notice that the Republic, the intended Appellant herein, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court of Kenya at Nairobi (Hon. G. Nzioka), delivered in Nairobi on February 9, 2024, appeals to the Court of Appeal against the part of the judgment acquitting the 2nd Accused Person,” the notice read in part.

In the ruling, Judge Grace Nzioka declared that the DPP did not provide enough evidence to implicate Maribe in Monica's murder.

She added that ODPP preferred the wrong charges against her as the court accused her of perjury rather than murder.

Judge Nzioka faulted the ODPP for failing to bring any evidence linking Jacque Maribe to the events of September 19, 2018.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi faulted former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti for bungling the murder investigations.

He alleged that Kinoti had gone after Maribe despite a lack of concrete evidence as a means of creating media hype around the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST