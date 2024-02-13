DENNIS ITUMBI in shock as DPP moves to have JACQUE MARIBE rearrested over the murder of MONICA KIMANI days after tasting freedom – She is as guilty as JOWIE

Last week, the High Court found Joseph Irungu alias Jowie guilty in the murder of Monica Kimani but surprisingly set his accomplice
Jacque Maribe free.
However, the Office of the Directorate Public Prosecutions
(ODPP) has moved to challenge the ruling, saying Maribe was as guilty as Jowie.
The ODPP filed a notice of appeal against the High Court
judgment that acquitted Jacque Maribe in the murder of Monica Kimani.
ODPP stated in the notice that it was dissatisfied with
the High Court’s decision to free the former Citizen TV news
anchor.
“Take notice that the Republic, the intended Appellant
herein, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court of Kenya at
Nairobi (Hon. G. Nzioka), delivered in Nairobi on February 9, 2024, appeals to
the Court of Appeal against the part of the judgment acquitting the 2nd Accused
Person,” the notice read in part.
In the ruling, Judge Grace Nzioka declared that the DPP did
not provide enough evidence to implicate Maribe in Monica's murder.
She added that ODPP preferred the wrong charges against her
as the court accused her of perjury rather than murder.
Judge Nzioka faulted the ODPP for failing to bring any
evidence linking Jacque Maribe to the events of September 19, 2018.
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi faulted former Directorate
of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti for bungling the murder
investigations.
He alleged that Kinoti had gone after Maribe despite a lack
of concrete evidence as a means of creating media hype around the case.
