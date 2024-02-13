NATEMBEYA’s past comes back to haunt him as Emurua Dikkir MP confronts him in front of GACHAGUA



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is under siege from his past.

This is after Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ngeno confronted him right in front of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his past when he worked as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner before venturing into politics.

Speaking during a church service in the Western Kenya County, Ngeno expressed his frustrations, accusing Natembeya of being harsh back in the day.

He was among the lawmakers accompanying Gachagua to St Andrew Kaggwa Catholic Church in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County.

Ngeno recalled having run-ins with the law, with Natembeya sanctioning the tribulations.

"I cannot go without mentioning about the governor.

"I expected to meet him in a place not like this because he put me through so much trouble.

"He arrested me almost nine times in Narok.

"He would put me in a dilapidated Land Cruiser while arresting me.

"Therefore, he should know his day is coming," he said.

Ngeno was a guest of the state on several occasions over his supposed hate speech.

Natembeya gave up his RC post in early 2022 to vie for the Trans Nzoia governorship.

He garnered 158,919 votes, routing his close competitor Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya, who secured 79,020 votes.

