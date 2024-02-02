Another twist as a detective from the Homicide Unit shares an update on RITA WAENI’s missing head probe.

Friday, February 2, 2024 - It is now emerging that state investigative agencies are yet to ascertain whether the human head recovered at a dam in Kiambu two weeks ago belongs to slain University student Rita Waeni.

It had earlier been reported that Rita’s family had confirmed that the recovered head was hers.

However, according to Corporal Philip Kilonzo of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Unit, specimens collected from the head had been forwarded to the Government Analyst for comparison with body parts recovered at the apartment but the results are not yet out.

The detective sought an extension of custodial orders to hold two Nigerian men William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asbor who were arrested in Ndenderu, Kiambu County the same day the head was recovered, not far from where they were living.

A laptop and mobile phones recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest have been forwarded to the Cybercrime experts for analysis and the results are not yet out.

“The investigating team is still awaiting the call data records and analysis of the SIM cards recovered to establish if they were involved in the planning of the heinous act,” the detective stated in the affidavit filed in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.