Video of commotion in Nyeri as residents tried to greet former President UHURU KENYATTA – RUTO’s goose is cooked!!

Uhuru was in Nyeri on Saturday to attend the burial of former Assistant
Inspector General of Police, King'ori Mwangi.
However, Uhuru attended the burial briefly since he was going
to another burial in Kipiriri for the wife of former Kipipiri Member of
Parliament, Amos Kimunya.
When he was leaving, there was a bit of scrambling as area leaders tried
to bid farewell to the former President.
Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, was even heard begging the former
President to slaughter goats and invite leaders to his place.
Here is the video of Nyeri County leaders scrambling to greet the Son of
Jomo, whom they hated before the August 9, 2022, presidential election.
Nyeri leaders nearly injured each other while scrambling to greet Prof. Uhuru Kenyatta. They clearly miss him a lot. 😄 pic.twitter.com/foacxqmlBf— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) February 17, 2024
