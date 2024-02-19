President WILLIAM RUTO rocks a Fredo Ferrucci genuine Python leather jacket worth Ksh 1.9 Million as Kenyans face harsh economic times (PHOTO).



Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto made a stylish fashion statement after he stepped out for the C abinet retreat in Naivasha rocking a black leather jacket worth Ksh 1.9 Million, shortly after landing from Ethiopia.

The Head of State wore a Fredo Ferruci genuine python leather jacket worth $13450(about Ksh 1, 943, 525).

The expensive jacket is made up of python skin.

Lately, the President has a penchant for the world’s finest brands, even as Kenyans face harsh economic times.

Below is a photo of the expensive jacket that Ruto was pictured wearing.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.