President WILLIAM RUTO rocks a Fredo Ferrucci genuine Python leather jacket worth Ksh 1.9 Million as Kenyans face harsh economic times (PHOTO).

Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto made a stylish fashion statement after he stepped out for the Cabinet retreat in Naivasha rocking a black leather jacket worth Ksh 1.9 Million, shortly after landing from Ethiopia.
The
Head of State wore a Fredo Ferruci genuine python leather jacket worth
$13450(about Ksh 1, 943, 525).
The
expensive jacket is made up of python skin.
Lately,
the President has a penchant for the world’s finest brands, even as Kenyans
face harsh economic times.
Below
is a photo of the expensive jacket that Ruto was pictured wearing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments