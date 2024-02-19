God bless UHURU as he pledges to educate KING'ORI MWANGI's son and gives the family Sh 1 million



Monday, February 19, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta ha s offered to sponsor the education of the son of late former Deputy Inspector General of Police King'ori Mwangi.

Addressing mourners during King'ori's funeral service held in Ndugamano village in Tetu constituency, Nyeri County on Saturday, Uhuru assured the deceased's family that he will sponsor King'ori's son, who is currently studying at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The Son of Jomo also assured the family that he would liaise with other friends and ensure that the young man gets a job so that he continues to shine his father's star.

"I have also indicated to my young daughter here that this her brother here who is still at JKUAT and has not yet finished, mimi ndio ntamsimamia huyo kijana mpaka amalize na tuungane na marafiki wengine akimaliza tuhakikishe tumempatia nafasi pahali ambapo ataweza kujishikilia na kuendelea kuasha taa na jina la baba mzazi amabye ametuacha leo," Uhuru said.

To honour King'ori, Uhuru also pledged Ksh1 million to his education foundation.

"…I'll give a million shillings into that to educate more and more children," Uhuru added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST