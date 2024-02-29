Victims scammed by RUTO’s friend, JUDY JEPCHIRCHIR, storm her parents' home and demand for refund of their money (VIDEO).





Thursday, February 29, 2024 - There was drama in Eldoret after angry youths claiming to be victims scammed by Judy Jepchirchir, a director at First Choice Recruitment Agency, stormed her parents’ home to demand refunds of the money she fraudulently obtained from them.

The rowdy youths confronted her parents and other family members with banners exposing their daughter as a con.



Ms. Jepchirchir has been on the spotlight for collecting millions of shillings from jobseekers after promising them non-existent jobs abroad.



In June 2023, she appeared before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare where it was confirmed that nearly 300 victims of the First Choice Recruitment Agency had already recorded their statements with DCI.

Previously, hundreds of youths in Eldoret explained how they were duped by Jepchirchir's firm into paying between KSh. 40,000 to KSh. 200,000 to secure jobs in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

They later found out that it was a scam.

Jepchirchir, 37, rose from selling 'mitumba' in 2010 before enrolling at Moi University where she reportedly pursued Business Management.

She is well-connected in the government circles.

Watch a video of the victims storming her parents’ home in Eldoret.

Victims of Judy Jepchirchir's con games today visited Judy's parents in Chemnoet demanding a refund for their money. In whatever you do out here in town please make sure you don't hurt your parents, Mzee is a very good friend of mine and I feel for him. pic.twitter.com/34B0kLyvGY — Kipruto Lagat 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) February 28, 2024



