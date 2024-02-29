CHURCHILL SHOW was hell on earth - Comedian EDDIE BUTITA opens up on what used to happen behind the scenes

He termed the comedy show that brought him to the limelight
as a living hell, affirming the widespread gatekeeping.
He called out the same gatekeepers who frustrated him for
seeking favors from him today after things went south.
“They really messed up the industry. If they avoided
gatekeeping, the industry could be much far ahead,” he said.
Butita said the gatekeepers could deny some talented
comedians a chance to appear on television.
He further said that his talent was threatening the said
gatekeepers and for this reason, he appeared on the little watched segment,
Churchill Raw for close to a year.
Only a select few made it to the widely watched “Churchill
Show”.
To make a cut for the prime-time show, one had to have lit
many faces with his humor.
However, despite Butita putting out a good run, the
gatekeepers could deny him a chance to showcase his talent on the main show.
For those who were in good books with the gatekeepers, they
were instantly catapulted to stardom.
However, many ended up disappearing into oblivion since they
were half-baked.
Butita left Churchill Show to start his own production show
and currently, he is among the most sought-after creative directors.
Butita also clarified the allegations that Churchill bought
the comedians cars.
What happened is that they were placed in groups of threes
and fours with Ksh 200,000 given to each team.
The money was to finance gigs by the budding stars in towns
of their choice.
He further acknowledged his group getting the said amount.
The money was to be repaid later.
Butita said his team paid the money back after their Dubai
trip.
