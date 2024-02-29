Back to Square One: A Kenyan lady goes berserk and destroys almost everything in her boyfriend’s house before fleeing (VIDEO)

Friday, March 01, 2024 - A young Kenyan man is counting losses after his jilted girlfriend went berserk and destroyed almost all his household items before fleeing.

He left her in the house and went to work, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

Her plan was to revenge in his absence.

She accomplished her mission and left.

When her boyfriend came back home from work in the evening, he found the house in a mess.

She destroyed almost everything in the house.

The video has sparked reactions online, with a section of social media users telling the victim to take legal action against the lady.

“Please take legal action against her and let it serve as an example for people with such character,’’ wrote an X user.

Watch the video.

A lady has destroyed everything in house of his boyfriend and left it in tatters



She's currently on the run .



I think men should learn to forgive



Cabinet reshuffle Moses Kuria pic.twitter.com/r4jTCVSDHD — Sholla 🇰🇪 (@Haaland_sholla) February 29, 2024

