USHER reveals he felt 'attacked' over negative criticism when he married his first wife TAMEKA FOSTER



Friday, February 16, 2024 – Usher has opened up about the criticism he faced from fans when he tied the knot with his first wife Tameka Foster back in 2007.

The 45-year-old singer (born Usher Raymond IV) was married to Foster for two years before they split in 2009.

He opened up in People's cover story about the relationship, which started just a few years after his fan-favourite relationship with TLC's Chilli had ended in 2004.

'I think I became very closed and then felt attacked in many ways,' Usher said of that time in his life.

'It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose,' he added.

The singer still isn't sure why some of his fans hated Foster, but he speculates it may have something to do with her being a dark-skinned woman.

'She was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn't want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves,' he added.

'I don't know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself,' he pondered.

'That's not for me to be concerned about. I did my part and what I thought was right,' he clarified.

Usher and Foster shared two children together - 16-year-old son Usher V and 15-year-old son Naviyd.

'We are cordial with each other. We ain't good, good, but we good. You know what I'm saying?' he said.

'It's an 18-year process of which we all understand that, and we're doing our best to raise two responsible, respectful, and happy children,' he added.