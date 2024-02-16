KANYE WEST's controversial album Vultures 1 is removed from Apple Music



Friday, February 16, 2024 – Kanye West's controversial album Vultures 1 was swiftly pulled down just five days after its debut on the platform after being hit by copyright infringement issues.

On Thursday afternoon, the album was removed from Apple Music and iTunes, where the song Carnival held the No. 1 slot on the Top 100: Global chart.

The move comes amid reports the Vultures 1 distributor is working to remove it from all streaming services after Kanye reportedly uploaded it to various platforms without permission, according to Billboard.

The album was first hit with streaming issues on Wednesday when Spotify removed the track Good (Don't Die) due to claims of 'copyright infringement' made by Donna Summer’s estate.

The distributor, FUGA, said in a statement today: 'On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement.'

'Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.'

As of now, the album continues to be accessible on Spotify; however, the track Good (Don’t Die) is currently unplayable on the platform.

This comes after the Rolling Loud music festival announced Kanye and his Vultures 1 collaborator Ty Dolla Sign as the headliners for their March 14 concert in Inglewood, CA.

It also follows Donna Summer's estate accusing Kanye of using a sample of her song without consent on Good (Don't Die).

The rapper reportedly incorporated a version of the late singer's 1977 hit I Feel Love into the track.

The official Instagram page of the late singer claimed Kanye's prior request to use the song had been rejected.

'Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love,' read the account's post on Instagram Stories. 'He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re-sign [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!'