KANYE WEST's controversial album Vultures 1 is removed from Apple Music

Friday, February 16, 2024 – Kanye West's controversial album Vultures 1 was swiftly pulled down just five days after its debut on the platform after being hit by copyright infringement issues.
On Thursday afternoon, the album was removed from Apple
Music and iTunes, where the song Carnival held the No. 1 slot on the Top 100:
Global chart.
The move comes amid reports the Vultures 1 distributor is
working to remove it from all streaming services after Kanye reportedly
uploaded it to various platforms without permission, according
to Billboard.
The album was first hit with streaming issues on Wednesday
when Spotify removed the track Good (Don't Die) due to claims of 'copyright
infringement' made by Donna Summer’s estate.
The distributor, FUGA, said in a statement today: 'On
Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album
Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service
agreement.'
'Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners
and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.'
As of now, the album continues to be accessible
on Spotify; however, the track Good (Don’t Die) is currently unplayable on
the platform.
This comes after the Rolling Loud music festival announced
Kanye and his Vultures 1 collaborator Ty Dolla Sign as the headliners for their
March 14 concert in Inglewood, CA.
It also follows Donna Summer's estate accusing Kanye of
using a sample of her song without consent on Good (Don't Die).
The rapper reportedly incorporated a version of
the late singer's 1977 hit I Feel Love into the track.
The official Instagram page of the late singer
claimed Kanye's prior request to use the song had been rejected.
'Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I
Feel Love,' read the account's post on Instagram Stories. 'He was denied...he
changed the words, had someone re-sign [sic] it or used AI but it's I
Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!'
0 Comments