Heartbreak as traffic policeman on way to fatal crash is told his wife was among victims



Friday, February 16, 2024 – A police officer on his way to the scene of a horror crash in which two people died was left heartbroken when he was told by colleagues that his wife was one of the victims.

Emergency services were called early on Tuesday morning, February 13, to the three-vehicle crash, in which two cars and a van collided on the A75 in Dumfriesshire.

Police confirmed yesterday that Nissan driver Melissa Delaney, 41, and a 35-year-old man driving the van were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Delaney's traffic police officer husband was on his way to the incident before finding out his wife was involved, it is understood.

The families of both victims have been informed, Police Scotland said yesterday.

Tributes have poured in for nurse Mrs Delaney, who lived in Dumfries.





She had been involved with the Dumfries Baton Twirlers (DBT) club for almost 15 years and was an active member of its fundraising committee.

The club sent out its 'heartfelt condolences' to her family, saying the mother was 'one of the best supporters to all our members and she was so proud of her two girls'.

The message continued: 'Every single athlete, parent and supporter of our club is hurting today. We can't imagine any competition or trip ever being the same again.'





Club member Abbie Davidson said: 'At DBT we are one big family, and it's not until something tragic like this happens you realise how lucky you are to be surrounded by such a strong and supportive group of people.

'Our family will never be the same without you Mel.

'You have raised such strong, beautiful and talented girls who will continue to be an absolute credit to you.'